Penguins Stars Maintain Spotlight in Home Opener

It may have been the not very good Arizona Coyotes, but the Pittsburgh Penguins and their stars are already churning at full force.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins opened up their season with a bang against the Arizona Coyotes and it was the stars who led the way.

While still trying to wash the stench of last year’s postseason loss off of them, the Penguins cleaned up quickly with a dominant 6-2 victory.

On just the second shot of the game, Sidney Crosby opened the scoring for the first time in his career.

The onslaught would continue as the Penguins’ biggest names made the biggest difference in the victory.

Crosby scored the opening goal before adding a pair of assists for a three-point night pushing him to 1,412 career points.

That passes Alex Ovechkin for most career points by an active NHL player.

Crosby’s goal also set him apart in Penguins history as it was the eighth of his career in a season opener, passing Rick Kehoe for most first game goals in franchise history.

The captain wasn’t alone, however, as his running mate Jake Guentzel has a multi-point night.

Guentzel set up Crosby’s tally and followed shortly behind with a power play goal.

Some predictions have marked Guentzel as the possible goals and points leader for the Penguins in 2022-23, and so far he’s gotten a good jump off the blocks.

Veterans Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin made sure to find the score sheet; Letang with two helpters and Malkin a goal on the man advantage.

Malkin’s goal was assisted by both Letang and Crosby; a combination fans in the building were happy to see are still together after 17 seasons.

Not only did the Penguins stars shine bright, but some players looking for bounce back years made a difference, as well.

Jason Zucker and Kasperi Kapanen each scored a goal of their own as they both look to rebound from a 2021-22 season that can mostly be described as disappointing.

Tristan Jarry also stood tall in net, despite only facing four shots on goal in the first period; he stopped 26 of 28 with multiple huge saves.

Crosby, Letang, Guentzel, Zucker, Bryan Rust, and Danton Heinen all had a multi-point game.

The Coyotes aren’t exactly a formidable opponent, but the Penguins made the most of their chances and started their season on the proper footing.

