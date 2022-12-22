Penguins To Wear Franco Harris No. 32 Helmet Decals Against Hurricanes

Franco Harris continues to be honored by the Pittsburgh Penguins following his surprising passing.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins will continue to honor the legacy of one of the towns biggest sports stars.

For their matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Penguins will wear No. 32 decals on their helmets in commemoration of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris.

Just days before Harris was set to be honored with a number retirement from the Steelers, he passed away at the age of 72.

December 23 also marks 50 years since the arguable the NFL’s most notable plays, Harris’ Immaculate Reception.

Harris’ legendary stature in the Pittsburgh area transcended sports and he will forever be remembered as more than just a Steelers’ great.

The Penguins also released a statement from Mario Lemieux saying that Harris was a champion both on and off the field.

The Penguins are playing their final game before their Christmas break while looking for their first win over the Hurricanes this season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin Looks To Extend Point Streak, Pass Sergei Federov

Brian Dumoulin Reacts To Being Penguins 'Equipment Boy'

Penguins' Jeff Carter To Play in 1,200th Career Game, Looking for 400th Assist

Bryan Rust Heating Up for the Penguins

Penguins Look To Finally Get a Victory Over Hurricanes