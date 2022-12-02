Skip to main content

Penguins Honor Phil Kessel for 1,000+ Game Ironman Streak

The Pittsburgh Penguins honored Phil Kessel for breaking the NHL's ironman streak and continuing to extend his lead.

PITTSBURGH - When he was a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Phil Kessel never missed a game.

As a matter of fact, Kessel hasn’t missed a game since November 3, 2011; that’s 1,007 straight games played and 328 of them came with the Penguins.

Now a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, Kessel broke the NHL record for most consecutive games played and continues to add to his lead.

Kessel returned to Pittsburgh and the Penguins made sure to honor the man who helped them win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

During his 328 game tenure with the Penguins, Kessel scored 110 goals and 193 assists for 303 points.

Kessel’s ironman streak has started on his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs and has seen stints with the Penguins, Arizona Coyotes, and now the Golden Knights.

At the age of 35, Kessel signed a one-year-deal with the Golden Knights and is looking to have a rebound year in goal scoring after recording only eight last season.

So far, through 24 games, he has recorded four tallies.

When he was with Pittsburgh, Kessel was a fan favorite and is still loved by the fans to this day.

