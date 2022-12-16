Penguins Hopeful Evgeni Malkin Injury is Nothing Serious

The early reports have seemed positive for Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins reactions reflect that.

It wasn’t long ago the Pittsburgh Penguins were riding a streak of full health not seem in over 20 years, but now, injuries seem to be creeping back.

The Penguins were playing a game agains the Florida Panthers already without Jason Zucker and Jeff Petry, but they would finish without Evgeni Malkin, as well.

Malkin took a Sidney Crosby shot to the right knee and the pain was clear right away.

The puck did go in and Malkin did eventually get credit with the game winning goal, but he needed assistance off of the ice.

While the injury looked scary, and occurred on the knee Malkin has had multiple surgeries on before, the rest of the team seems to have a positive outlook.

Crosby said that he is hopeful Malkin will be okay, and the two have caught each other with shots multiple times over their years together.

It’s never fun, but it happens; Crosby did joke and say that if you’re going to take a shot like that you may as well get credit for a goal, as well.

Kris Letang is another guy that has been around Malkin for well over a decade and called the Russian forward ‘tough’ and noted that he should be fine.

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, there were no immediate updates following the win, but early reports are looking positive for Malkin.

Sullivan, like Crosby, was lighthearted about the situation saying that it’s a ‘funny way to score, but a goal’s a goal.’

With an off day built into the Penguins schedule, it’s unlikely any update on Malkin’s condition is given until at least Saturday.

Until then, the Penguins will just have to remain hopeful that Malkin’s knee is nothing serious.

