Penguins Humbled By Islanders Loss, Looking To Respond Against Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to bounce back following a tough loss to the New York Islanders.

PITTSBURGH - The first game out of the Christmas break was less than ideal for the Pittsburgh Penguins; a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders in a horrible effort.

It was the first half of a back-to-back situation for the Penguins and they will have to respond right away as they return home to take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Mike Sullivan spoke ahead of the game and said that it’s hard to explain what happened in the loss, but they plan on making up for it.

“Last night was a humbling experience for all of us, those are tough ones to take,” Sullivan said. “I’m excited to watch us play tonight. I believe that our team will respond.”

Bouncing back from a 5-1 loss is easier said than done, but the Penguins have traditionally been pretty good against the Red Wings.

In their last seven matchups, the Penguins hold a 6-0-1 record and have outscored the Red Wings 36-12.

Evgeni Malkin has been a pivotal player for the Penguins against Detroit, averaging over a point and a half pergame.

In his 24 career regular season games against the Red Wings, Malkin has posted 38 points (16G-22A) good for 1.58 points per game.

Malkin is still sitting tied with Sergei Fedorov for second all-time in points by a Russian-born player.

This is the perfect opportunity to surpass an all-time great; Malkin can contribute on the score sheet and help the Penguins rebound while continuing to cement his legacy.

