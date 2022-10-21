Jake Guentzel Being Evaluated, Will Travel with Penguins

Jake Guentzel took a couple of shots to the head but will remain with the Pittsburgh Penguins as they head west.

PITTSBURGH - Through four games of the Pittsburgh Penguins season, forward Jake Guentzel has put up three goals and two assists for five points.

After collecting a goal in the Penguins 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, Guentzel was taken out of the game early.

Guentzel was shaken up a bit when he took a shoulder to the head from Kings fourth liner Brendan Lemieux.

While Guentzel was slow to get up and taken off the ice, he did not leave the game right away.

The goal scoring forward was finally taken to the dressing room when an errant Kris Letang shot found Guentzel’s ear/head area.

Following the game, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that Guentzel was being evaluated.

As the Penguins get ready to travel on their first long road trip of the season, Sullivan confirmed that Guentzel will at least be with the team.

“Jake’s continuing to be evaluated. He will travel with us,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan did not come out and state exactly what the injury is, but he did give a little more insight on the problem.

“You guys all saw the hit,” Sullivan said. “We can say he is being evaluated for an upper-body injury. You guys saw him get hit in the ear with a puck and he’s getting evaluated there.”

No time-table is set, but it is good news for the Penguins that Guentzel will be on the road with them.

