Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker Remain Out for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins will continue to be without to important forwards.
The injury bug has had an early effect on the Pittsburgh Penguins and it looks to be sticking around for almost all of the first long road trip of the season.

Head coach Mike Sullivan stated that both Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker will continue to be out for the Penguins.

Ahead of their contest against the Vancouver Canucks, both Guentzel and Zucker took morning skate with their teammates.

While Zucker remained in a non-contact jersey, Guentzel was in a regular jersey.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said following the skate that Guentzel was cleared for contact but will remain out in Vancouver.

Guentzel has been out since the game against the Los Angeles Kings; Zucker was listed as out following the game against the Edmonton Oilers.

With both Guentzel and Zucker continuing to miss, and Teddy Blueger on LTIR until at least November 3, expect more ice time from Sam Poulin and Drake Caggiula.

Both Guentzel and Zucker were having good starts to the 2022-23 season before their injuries arose.

In four games, Guentzel had recorded five points; Zucker with six points in six games.

