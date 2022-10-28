Jake Guentzel Out but Nearing Return to Penguins Lineup

While Jake Guentzel hasn't gotten any playing time during their road trip, the Pittsburgh Penguins are confident he will be back soon.

Through the first three games of the season, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel was off to a great start to a season full of high expectations.

In a contest against the Los Angeles Kings, Guentzel took multiple blows to the head that forced him to miss multiple games with the Penguins.

While a concussion was never disclosed as the injury, Guentzel was only ever listed as having an upper-body injury.

A puck up high resulted in him receiving multiple stitches in his ear.

After missing the first three games of a five game road trip, Guentzel was ruled out for the fourth game.

Progress was made, however, as during a morning skate in Vancouver, Guentzel was practicing with the team in a normal, full-contact jersey.

Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed following the skate that Guentzel had been cleared for contact; a big step in getting closer to a return.

The Penguins have games in back-to-back nights in Vancouver then Seattle to wrap up the road trip.

Following Guentzel’s removal from the lineup, Sullivan said that he expected Guentzel to play at some point during the swing across western Canada.

If those words hold true, Guentzel should be in for Saturday night in Seattle.

When asked about his status, Guentzel said he feels good and is excited to be nearing a return.

The Penguins hold a 1-2 record without Guentzel in the lineup.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker Remain Out for Penguins

Penguins Need to Take Advantage of Struggling Canucks

5 Keys to Penguins Snapping Their Losing Streak

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Canucks

Mike Sullivan Says Penguins are Lacking 'Attention to Detail'