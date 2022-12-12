Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Calls Jake Guentzel a 'Superstar' Ahead of 400th Game

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan continues to speak highly of Jake Guentzel ahead of his 400th career game.

PITTSBURGH - Jake Guentzel made his debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the midst of their back-to-back Stanley Cup runs in 2016 and 2017.

It was apparent right away that Guentzel was going to be an integral piece to the Penguins organization, and on the verge of his 400th game in the NHL, nothing has changed.

Ever since making his debut in late 2016, Guentzel has emerged as one of the most underrated players in the NHL.

Though his first 399 games, Guentzel is nearly a point-per-game player with 370 (174G-196A) in total.

Head coach Mike Sullivan has always been one of the biggest supporters of Guentzel and continues to praise the goal scoring forward.

“Time does fly, I can’t believe he’s playing in his 400th,” Sullivan said. “Jake has quietly evolved into a superstar in this league. He’s one of the best goal scorers in my opinion.”

Guentzel’s goal scoring ability has sky rocketed since breaking into the NHL; already twice a 40-goal scorer, he has grown into one of, if not the best winger to ever play with Sidney Crosby.

“His numbers speak for itself. He’s an ultra-competitive guy,” Sullivan said. “He’s just been a terrific Pittsburgh Penguin.”

While 400 games isn’t the biggest milestone, it’s another notch in the belt of a tremendous career being built by Guentzel.

As one of the elite goal scorers in the NHL, Guentzel has plenty of more time in the league to grow and go down as one of the best in Penguins history.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Jeff Petry Out of Penguins Lineup, Evaluated for Upper-Body Injury

Kris Letang Returns to the Red Hot Penguins

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Stars

Metropolitan Division Power Ranking: Where the Penguins Rank

Penguins Monitored Kris Letang's Condition and Minutes in Return