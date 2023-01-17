Penguins List Jan Rutta as Day-to-Day with Upper-Body Injury

After a sudden absence from the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup, Jan Rutta has been listed as day-to-day.

PITTSBURGH - The injury bug continues to stick around the Pittsburgh Penguins and it’s been taking a chunk out of the blue line.

Marcus Pettersson returned from illness after missing a pair of games, but but despite a fully attended morning practice, the Penguins were about to play without another defenseman.

Jan Rutta took part in the morning skate and was paired with Pettersson on the top defensive unit, but was nowhere to be found come game time.

Mike Sullivan stated after the last-minute victory over the Anaheim Ducks that he had no updates other than Rutta was out with an injury.

Further classified as an upper-body injury, Rutta is being listed as day-to-day.

Rutta was absent from a practice late last week, but it was only considered a maintenance day.

The Penguins had a pair of games on back-to-back nights following the maintenance day, and Rutta played in both of them.

Mark Friedman was the player stepping into Rutta’s spot next to Pettersson against the Ducks.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Barely Escape Ducks in Overtime Victory

Jan Rutta Out of Penguins Lineup, Jonathan Gruden Makes NHL Debut

Penguins' Rickard Rakell Excited To Play Ducks for First Time

What Jonathan Gruden Brings to Penguins

Penguins Make Adjustments to Bottom Six Forwards