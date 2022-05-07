Skip to main content

Penguins Get Jason Zucker Back for Game 3 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins get a major boost for Game 3.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins are back home and get a major playoff boost in wing Jason Zucker. Zucker returns to the lineup for the first time this postseason and will play the third line at left wing.  

The Penguins will not have Brian Dumoulin or Rickard Rakell for a second-straight game against the New York Rangers. Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, who underwent core muscle surgery, are both out at goalie.

Louis Domingue will start at goalie for a second game in the absence of Jarry and DeSmith. The Pens lost 5-2 in his first-ever playoff start, but his teammates stressed his confidence in the backup.

"He did a heck of a job. He’s competing in there and giving us a chance," Sidney Crosby said after Game 2. "Would’ve been nice to give him some help there and tie it up and see what happened. But he was great."

The Penguins and Rangers are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Pens Needs Their Depth to Step Up in Game 3

Is Jake Guentzel the Penguins Greatest Winger?

Sidney Crosby Returning to Conn Smythe Form

Mike Sullivan Provides Update on Penguins Injuries

Boyle, Carter Struggling to Keep Up vs. Rangers

Tags
terms:
Pittsburgh PenguinsJason ZuckerPenguins

USATSI_18080221_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Get Jason Zucker Back for Game 3 vs. Rangers

By Noah Strackbein19 seconds ago
USATSI_18158278_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Need Their Depth to Step Up

By Nick Horwat10 hours ago
JG photo
Pens Talk

Is Jake Guentzel the Penguins Greatest Winger?

By Jacob Punturi10 hours ago
USATSI_18210842_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Sidney Crosby Returning to Conn Smythe Form in Playoff Run

By Nick HorwatMay 6, 2022
USATSI_18160341_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Sullivan Provides Updates on Penguins Injuries

By Noah StrackbeinMay 6, 2022
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save against New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Penguins Rule Goalie Casey DeSmith Out for Remainder of Playoffs

By Noah StrackbeinMay 6, 2022
USATSI_18197338_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Brian Boyle and Jeff Carter Struggling to Keep Up vs. Rangers

By Nicholas BrlanskyMay 6, 2022
May 5, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) battles with New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) for a loose puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Pens Talk

10 Takeaways From Game 2: Goaltending Isn’t the Penguins Problem

By Chris HalickeMay 6, 2022
USATSI_18210841_168388034_lowres
News

Series Tied As Penguins Fall to Rangers in Game 2

By Noah StrackbeinMay 5, 2022