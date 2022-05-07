Penguins Get Jason Zucker Back for Game 3 vs. Rangers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins are back home and get a major playoff boost in wing Jason Zucker. Zucker returns to the lineup for the first time this postseason and will play the third line at left wing.

The Penguins will not have Brian Dumoulin or Rickard Rakell for a second-straight game against the New York Rangers. Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, who underwent core muscle surgery, are both out at goalie.

Louis Domingue will start at goalie for a second game in the absence of Jarry and DeSmith. The Pens lost 5-2 in his first-ever playoff start, but his teammates stressed his confidence in the backup.

"He did a heck of a job. He’s competing in there and giving us a chance," Sidney Crosby said after Game 2. "Would’ve been nice to give him some help there and tie it up and see what happened. But he was great."

The Penguins and Rangers are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3.

