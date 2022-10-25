Penguins Announce Jason Zucker Out Day-to-Day with Injury

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be another forward down with Jason Zucker being listed as day-to-day.

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to suffer from injuries to their offensive core.

It was announced prior to the game against the Calgary Flames that Penguins forward Jason Zucker will miss the game with an injury.

Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Zucker’s injury and listed him as day-to-day.

In the Penguins contest against the Edmonton Oilers, Zucker was visibly injured after taking a hit along the boards.

Zucker skated to the bench in pain but didn’t leave the contest.

While the injury is officially undisclosed, that is likely where the injury occurred.

With an extra man down, all signs point to Penguins prospect Sam Poulin steppig in and making his NHL debut.

Zucker is no stranger to injuries as he played the entire postseason hampered from multiple injuries.

The 2022-23 season is supposed to be a rebound year of sorts for Zucker, and he was off to a great start.

In six games, Zucker has posted a goal and five assists for six points.

The Penguins as a team hope the injury is nothing major or long term and they are able to get on of their most useful forwards back on the ice as soon as possible.

