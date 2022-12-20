Jason Zucker, Josh Archibald Game-Time Decisions for Penguins

After only two games away, the Pittsburgh Penguins might have Jason Zucker back in their lineup.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to face off against the New York Rangers for the first time since their meeting in the 2022 Postseason and the Penguins may be healthier than expected.

Following the Penguins morning skate, head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that both Josh Archibald and Jason Zucker will be game-time decisions.

Zucker has been out of the lineup for the previous two games with a lower-body injury and was originally listed as week-to-week by Sullivan.

After missing those two games, Zucker returned to practice with his teammates; while he was wearing a full-contact uniform, he was still rotating around on the fourth line.

Both Zucker and Sullivan said following the practice that nothing about the status had changed.

Zucker was one of the few attendees for the Penguins’ morning skate prior to their faceoff with the Rangers.

For the case of Archibald, Sullivan said following the practice that he was being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

Archibald was seen in clear pain during the Penguins last matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

It may be a faster return to health than expected for Zucker, and the Penguins would love to get his production back as soon as possible.

