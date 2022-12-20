Jason Zucker Returns to Penguins Lineup, Josh Archibald Out

After just a week away from the lineup, Jason Zucker is back in the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins were initially expecting to be without Jason Zucker on a week-to-week basis.

That won’t be the case as Zucker is filing back into the Penguins lineup after just a week away recovering from a lower-body injury.

After his second game missed, Zucker returned to practice with his teammates; while wearing a full-contact jersey, he was cycling in and out of the lineup on the fourth line.

Zucker was playing in Josh Archibald’s spot on the fourth line; following the practice, head coach Mike Sullivan said that Archibald was being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Sullivan also said that Zucker’s status remained the same following the practice and Zucker himself echoed that statement.

Zucker was then present at the Penguins morning skate ahead of their battle against the New York Rangers; Sullivan considered Zucker and Archibald as game-time decisions.

As warmups got underway, Zucker was present while Archibald was not.

The Penguins made the lineup official with Zucker returning and Archibald missing his second game of the season.

Archibald's last update came from Sullivan when he said the Archibald was being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Danton Heinen was move from taking Zucker’s spot in the lineup to the fourth line to fill in for Archibald.

After a week-to-week diagnosis, Zucker missed only a single week of the season and just a pair of games.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Look to Put 2022 Postseason in the Past

Special Team is Going to Play Big Role for Penguins Against Rangers

Jeff Petry Takes Reps Prior to Penguins Morning Skate

Jason Zucker, Josh Archibald Game-Time Decisions for Penguins

Penguins Seek Revenge Against Rangers