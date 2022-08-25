Jason Zucker Win Da Beauty League Title Over Penguins Teammate Teddy Blueger

Da Beauty League has wrapped their 2022 season and multiple Pittsburgh Penguins had successful summers.

Over the past few years, Da Beauty League has become the premier summer pro-am hockey destination, and members of the Pittsburgh Penguins are no strangers to the tournament.

Da Beauty League wrapped up their 2022 season and multiple Penguins were featured in the John Schott Cup Final.

Teddy Blueger and his team Tradition took on Jason Zucker and his TRIA squad.

Zucker didn’t contribute on the score sheet but TRIA did walk out on top as John Scott Cup Champions with an 8-5 victory.

Blueger picked up a pair of assists in the loss after a stellar season that earned him league MVP honors with seven points and 13 assist for 20 points.

The MVP honor came with an asterisk as he and All Beauty Team winger Vinni Lettieri got into a fight during their semi-final game.

Zucker played in three games with TRIA and scored four goals and seven assists for 11 points.

In a pair of postseason games, Zucker picked up four points (2-2).

Penguins forward Jake Guentzel also participated in the tournament, earning All Beauty Team honors with 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 points in eight games.

With the 2022 Da Beauty League season in the books, players turn their sights to the upcoming NHL season.

