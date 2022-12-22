Penguins' Jeff Carter To Play in 1,200th Career Game, Looking For 400th Assist

There could be a number of milestones from the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup ahead of Christmas break.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins may not be getting the best performance out of Jeff Carter this season, but he is about to join some elite company.

When he takes the ice for the Penguins against the Carolina Hurricanes, Carter will be skating in his 1,200th career game.

Only the best of the best can say they played to that kind of number and Carter is adding to what could be a Hall of Fame worthy career.

The final game before the Christmas break could be a big one for Carter, if all goes well.

Not only is Carter on the verge of playing his 1,200th career game, but his sits just one assist shy of 400 for his career.

In 18 seasons in the NHL between the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, and of course Pittsburgh, Carter has played in 1,199 games with 422 goals and 399 assists for 821 points.

With the Penguins alone, Carter has appeared in 119 games with 70 points (32G-38A); this season he’s played 29 games for 14 points (4G-10A).

The two-time Stanley Cup Champion has been sitting on 399 assists for seven games now and is overdue for a break through.

What more perfect way to reach the 400 assist club than to do it during your 1,200th career game?

Carter's teammate, Evgeni Malkin, is chasing a milestone of his own; Malkin needs just one more point to pass Sergei Federov for second most among Russian-born players.

