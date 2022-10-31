Jeff Carter Listed as Day-to-Day by Penguins

After missing a majority of the game in Seattle, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter was listed as day-to-day.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have faced a rash of injuries through the early part of the 2022-23 season, and some will continue to linger.

Following the first practice back in Pittsburgh following a five-game road trip, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that Jeff Carter is going to be day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

“Carter is continuing to be evaluated” Sullivan said. “Right now his status is day-to-day.”

After getting only four minutes of ice time in Seattle, Carter mysteriously left the game early.

The Penguins made a couple of roster moves that are likely to fill a hole left with Carter not in the lineup.

Drake Caggiula was sent back to the AHL while Drew O’Connor was recalled and practiced with the team.

Sullivan said that O’Connor was given the opportunity for the defensive impact he brings.

“We needed another center,” Sullivan said. “Specifically we needed a center that can kill penalties. That’s an area that he fills for us.”

O'Connor has played in 32 NHL games recording six points (3G-3A).

So far this season, Carter has played in nine games with two goals and four assists.

It’s uncertain exactly how long Carter will be out of the lineup for, but the Penguins are confident that O’Connor can fill the hole and help out a slacking part of the team.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Must Hit Reset Button

Penguins Recall Drew O'Connor, Re-Assign Drake Caggiula

Penguins Struggle with Discipline, Decision Making on Road Trip

Mike Sullivan Knows Penguins Will be Better

Penguins End Road Trip on Four-Game Losing Streak