Penguins Jeff Carter Being Evaluated for Lower-Body Injury

In the Pittsburgh Penguins fourth straight loss, they lose Jeff Carter to a lower-body injury.

Both Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup after missing multiple games, but the team didn’t remain healthy for long.

It went mostly unnoticed, but Jeff Carter left the game early and the Penguins were forced to play a forward short.

It’s not exactly clear when Carter left the game, but he only played seven shifts with 4:18 of ice time.

Following the game, head coach Mike Sullivan said that Carter is being evaluated for a lower body injury.

No other details were given and it is still a mystery when the injury occurred.

In his first eight games of the season, Carter has recorded a pair of goals and four assists for six points.

While averaging 16:31 minutes of ice time per game, the veteran center is looking write the final chapters of his career in a positive way.

If Carter is going to be out for an extended period of time, the Penguins should slide youngster Sam Poulin into the third line center position.

In his first two NHL games, that’s where Sullivan slotted Poulin in the lineup.

With the road trip over, the Penguins will travel back home and more updates on Carter are likely to come after they return to Pittsburgh.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker Return to Penguins Lineup

Penguins Hope to Snap Losing Skid in Seattle

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Kraken

Sidney Crosby, Mike Sullivan Say Penguins Struggling to Play 60 Minutes

Penguins Go 0-3 in Western Canada