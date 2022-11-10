Jeff Carter Returns to Penguins Lineup, Kasperi Kapanen Scratched, Other Changes

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made multiple lineup changes as they look to snap their losing streak.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to take on the Washington Capitals looking to break their seven-game losing streak and they will do so with an adjusted lineup.

Jeff Carter is making his return to the Penguins lineup after missing the previous three games with a lower-body injury.

With Carter making his return, Kasperi Kapanen is being taken out of the lineup and is listed as a healthy scratch.

Kapanen struggled just about all of last season and so far through 12 games this season he continues to fall behind the 8-ball.

During his disappointing 2021-22 season, Kapanen was given multiple healthy scratches so this is not his first time being stripped from the Penguins lineup.

Also in the lineup is recent call up Filip Hallander who is making his season debut; his second career game and still looking for his first point.

The Penguins defense has been struggling in whole as of late, but Brian Dumoulin has fallen as the fan’s new whipping boy.

Thanks to his recent decline in play, Dumoulin has been demoted to the third defensive line with Jan Rutta.

Macus Pettersson was given the promotion to the first line with Kris Letang.

The Penguins lineup will have a new outlook as they attempt to snap their losing losing streak.

