Jeff Carter Ruled Out for Penguins vs. Bruins

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have to play through another injury as they are yet to see a fully healthy roster.
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins return home after a dreadful road trip that brought upon a four game losing streak.

In the final game of the swing in the west, the Penguins played a majority of the game without a veteran center.

Jeff Carter left the game in Seattle after playing just over four minutes and did not return.

In the following days, head coach Mike Sullivan said that Carter was being evaluated for a lower-body injury and is considered to be day-to-day.

Carter has been absent from the ice ever since the injury, including a practice and morning skate ahead of their first game back at home.

Following the morning skate at PPG Paints Arena, Sullivan confirmed that Carter will not play against the Boston Bruins.

“Carts will not play tonight,” Sullivan said.

The Penguins recently called up Drew O’Connor from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in hopes he can fill some of the space left by Carter.

Sullivan said that O’Connor was given the opportunity because he brings an skillset that the team could use improvement on.

“We needed another center… specifically needed a center that can kill penalties.”

The penalty killing units on the Penguins were some of the lowlights during the road trip and are in dire need of a turn around.

The exact lineup for the Penguins will be a question mark until puck drop, as Sullivan also listed defenseman Kris Letang as a game-time decision due to an illness.

