Jeff Petry Out of Penguins Lineup, Evaluated for Upper-Body Injury

Despite his positive outlook on the situation, Jeff Petry will be out of the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

PITTSBURGH - It is likely in his second game back that Kris Letang will reclaim his spot on the first unit of the Pittsburgh Penguins defense.

According to Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, defenseman Jeff Petry will be out for the game against the Dallas Stars.

Sullivan said following the morning skate that Petry was being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Petry took a hit towards the end of the second game against the Buffalo Sabres that forced him off of the ice eary.

With what looked like an arm or wrist injury, Petry said after the game that he felt fine and didn’t expect to have any issues.

The hit left Petry on the ice in serious pain and it was surprising to hear him say he was feeling good.

In Letang’s absence, Petry was given the move to the first line and has been utilized on the power play all season long.

Even though the injury occurred a few days ago, Sullivan stated that Petry is in the evaluation phase, meaning there is no timetable for a return.

The matchup against the Stars will be Petry’s first game missed of the season; in 28 games, he has put up 12 points (3G-9A) from the blueline.

