Penguins Adjust Power Play, Promote Jeff Petry to Top Unit

Through the first quarter of the season, the biggest problem following around the Pittsburgh Penguins has been their inability to convert on the power play.

In 19 games, Penguins power play units have scored 12 goals on 64 opportunities; an 18.75% conversion rating is good for 21st in the NHL.

The numbers are far from where they want to be and for a while it seemed as simple as shooting the puck more and taking advantage of open opportunities.

Too many passes were ruining chances and occasionally allowing short handed opportunities the other way.

After two power play goals against the Minnesota Wild, the Penguins looked like they were building some momentum.

All of that progress went down the drain when they failed to convert on five chances over the next two games.

While still attempting to get back to basics and simply putting pucks on net, the Penguins have started experimenting with a new group of players.

Some of the top scorers like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Jake Guentzel remained on the first group, but Jeff Petry joined Kris Letang on the blue line.

Bryan Rust was the odd man out and was demoted to the second unit to play with Rickard Rakell, Jason Zucker, Jeff Carter, and P.O. Joseph.

The Penguins aren’t usually a team known for deploying two defensemen on their power play, but at this point any change or adjustment should be given a try.

While on the second unit, Petry became one of four players to have multiple power play goals; Petry, Guentzel, Malkin, and Rakell all share the team lead with two.

Meanwhile, Rust has been struggling not just on the power play, but at 5-on-5, as well.

Rust has recorded just two points in his last nine games and one of those was an empty net goal.

The Penguins power play has been in need of a change and for something to click all season, maybe a trigger man like Petry can help flip the switch.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Casey DeSmith Misses Penguins Practice for Precautionary Injury Evaluation

Kasperi Kapanen Listed in Penguins Trade Rumors

Insider Says Penguins GM Ron Hextall 'Looking Around' At Trades

Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Perfect Road Trip Punctuates Penguins Return to Form