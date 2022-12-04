Jordan Binnington Chirps Penguins Bench After Being Pulled from Game

The Pittsburgh Penguins got into Jordan Binnington's head early and it cost the Stanley Cup Champion goalie.

PITTSBURGH - It was a chaotic game, but the Pittsburgh Penguins, and most notably Jason Zucker, got under the skin of St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington early.

The Penguins took a quick 3-1 lead and were in Binnington’s kitchen just about the entire period.

As the seconds were winding down on the opening period, Binnington stuck his glove hand out and knocked Zucker in the face as he was attempting to make a play for the puck.

Zucker came up bloodied and went to the locker room early; Binnington was assessed a four-minute penalty for high sticking, but that was taken away because it wasn’t a play with his stick.

For the past few years, Binnington has grown a reputation as a hot headed goalie becoming more known for his temper tantrums than his actual play in net.

Making a dirty play like that on Zucker is nothing new for the Blues goalie; but it would be Zucker who got the last laugh.

Early in the second period Zucker was left wide open in the middle of the ice and he buried one behind the short fused netminder.

The Zucker goal put the Penguins up 4-1 and Binnington was quickly pulled from the game.

On his way off the ice though, Binnington had a few extra words for the Penguins’ bench; the Penguins responding by literally laughing and shrugging their shoulders.

Thanks to Binnington’s attmepts at trash talk, he was assessed a 10-minute misconduct for inciting.

Just another moment in a lengthy timeline of Binnington’s antics.

