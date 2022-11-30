Kasperi Kapanen Back in Penguins Lineup, Danton Heinen Scratched

After being scratched in nine of the last 10 games, Kasperi Kapanen has slotted back into the lineup.

PITTSBURGH - After being a healthy scratch for nine of the last 10 games, Kasperi Kapanen has drawn back into the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

Kapanen’s will be slotting in on the Penguins third line in place of Danton Heinen, who has been struggling as of late.

Heinen has scored nine points (3G-6A) in 22 games this season and hasn’t scored a goal in 17 matches.

In that time without a goal, Heinen has only attributed three assists.

Since Kapanen took his first healthy scratch of the season, he has appeared in a single game playing just over seven minutes.

On the season, Kapanen has appeared in 13 games with a goal and four assists for five points.

Kapanen looked like he would have a revitalized season with all five of his points coming in five games, but he followed that up by going scoreless in eight straight.

It might not be the greatest of trade offs, but the Penguins need one of the two to produce at a regular rate.

In other lineup changes, the Penguins will be without defenseman Kris Letang and the rest of the defensive slots were put into a blender.

It’s unclear why Letang will be missing his second game of the season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Kris Letang Out for Penguins Against Hurricanes

Penguins Discuss Much Improved Penalty Kill

Penguins Need to Be Ready for Challenge Against Hurricanes

Marcus Pettersson Has Been Successful on Penguins Top Defensive Pair

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Hurricanes