Kris Letang Available to Return to Penguins Lineup

The Pittsburgh Penguins might see the return of Kris Letang far sooner than expected.

PITTSBURGH - It’s been under two weeks since the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that veteran defenseman Kris Letang would be out indefinitely after suffering the second stroke of his life.

Letang’s return to health has been incredible already given the fact that he seemingly hasn’t missed a day of skating and recently joined his Penguins teammates in a pretty full capacity for practice.

Ahead of the second game in as many nights against the Buffalo Sabres, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced that Letang skated prior to the game and is ‘available’ to play.

“Casey [DeSmith] will play goal. Everybody else is a game-time decision. And, yes, they are available.”

This doesn’t fully confirm that Letang is making his return, but doesn’t shut down that fact, either.

Sullivan’s statement also does not confirm or deny the return of Ryan Poehling to the lineup.

Poehling has missed a pair of games with an upper-body injury.

The only definitive statement given from Sullivan is that DeSmith will be the starting netminder.

Letang has been with the team ever since his stroke diagnosis on Nov. 28, in the locker room and most recently on the ice.

The Penguins listed Letang as day-to-day earlier in the week.

Ahead of the game in Buffalo, Letang took part in the optional morning skate but was confirmed inactive by Sullivan.

Nothing on the Penguins lineup has been made official, and everyone will have to wait for closer to puck drop.

