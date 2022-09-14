Penguins' Kris Letang Expected to Have Another Career Year

The Pittsburgh Penguins gave Kris Letang a new contract and the experts believe he's still getting better.

At the age of 35, Kris Letang had himself a career year with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2021-22.

The Penguins recognized what Letang brings to the team and rewarded him with a new six-year deal worth $6.1 million annually.

While the contract length seems a bit steep for an aging defender, Letang is a different kind of player.

The Penguins will get at least two to three more top tier seasons out of Letang, but what exactly is he tracking to do in 2022-23?

According to fantasy hockey experts, the 35-year-old Letang is set for another season of career highs.

NHL.com’s fantasy projections have Letang slated to score a whopping 69 points from the blue line.

Letang scored a career high 68 points last season and it’s not common a player reaches those kind of milestones at such a late stage of their career.

If anyone is going to continue to improve on the score sheet despite continuing to age, it’s Letang.

The veteran remains one of the best defenseman in the the NHL and that is due in no small part due to his conditioning and workouts.

Letang has averaged over 25 minutes of ice time per game in seven of his last eight seasons and that is going to continue.

In 2022-23, Letang will continue to be the Penguins’ top line defender and if he can remain healthy, there’s a great chance he again reaches a new career high in points.

Letang has been the best defenseman on the Penguins roster for a number of seasons now, and will continue to be for a few years to come.

Only time will tell if Letang is able to improve statistically in the upcoming season, but there’s good reason to believe he can do it.

