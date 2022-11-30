Kris Letang Hopes to Be Back in Penguins Lineup Soon

Despite no official timeline from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang is hopeful he can be back on the ice soon.

PITTSBURGH - It was a shock to the hockey world when the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Kris Letang suffered a stroke and would be out indefinitely.

While early tests have been encouraging for Letang, the Penguins are making sure to put the person ahead of the player.

Letang, however, is hopeful he can be with his teammates and return to the ice soon.

Both general manager Ron Hextall and head coach Mike Sullivan mentioned that Letang has already gotten the hunger to practice and play again.

“He’s a warrior,” Hextall said. “Talked him last night about ‘when can I skate?’”

Letang suffered his stroke on Monday and is already asking when he can retake the ice.

“The biggest challenge for me today was to find a way to keep him off the ice,” Sullivan said. “He wanted to skate today.”

In the Penguins initial release of the news, Letang was quoted as saying he hopes to have a quick recovery and to assure everyone he is going to be healthy again.

“"I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn't right," Letang said. "While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon."

There is no given timeline for a return, and it is likely there won’t be one for a little while.

The Penguins will have to trek on without one of their most important players and leaders.

