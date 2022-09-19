Penguins Kris Letang and Jake Guentzel Named Top 40 Players in NHL

The NHL Network ranked Pittsburgh Penguins Kris Letang and Jake Gguentzel in their top 40.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have found their players all over the NHL Network’s top players by position over the past few weeks.

As the network works down the list to the top 50 player across the league, Penguins skaters are again present.

The NHL Network released players 40 through 31 and Kris Letang and Jake Guentzel found their names on the list.

Letang was previously ranked by NHL Network as the sixth best defender, putting him in the position to land at 36th in the overall league ranking.

Not bad for the 35-year-old who continues to show that age is just a number.

A career year in 2021-22 helped the Penguins reach the postseason for the 16th consecutive year and earned Letang a new six-year contract.

NHL Network’s Scott Hartnell says that Letang is so good thanks to how easy he makes the game look.

“He does everything effortless,” Hartnell said. “Everything that he does is just so smooth and so good, and he is ageless.”

Those are impressive words coming from a former heated rival in Hartnell who had some battles against Letang and the Pens as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.

When NHL Network ranked the league’s top wingers, they pinned Guentzel at 14; now with the release of overall rankings, he sits at 34.

Guentzel is coming off of a season with career highs in goals (40), assists (44), and points (84) and the numbers should only get better.

The expectations are high for Guentzel, the idea of him reaching 50 goals and 100 points is not far fetched.

“Playing with Sidney Crosby, you can’t not be good,” Hartnell said.

Ever since joining the Penguins in the NHL, Guentzel has produced, scoring 20 or more goals in each of the last five seasons.

Regardless of the help from Crosby or not, Guentzel is getting the proper recognition from the NHL’s media.

Guentzel and Letang are special players and are a big part of the reason the expectations are high for the Penguins as a whole in 2022-23.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Sidney Crosby Was 'Sweating' During Penguins Negotiations with Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin

Winning Stands Over Big Three Retirement for Penguins Sidney Crosby

Three Under-The-Radar Penguins Prospects

Valtteri Puustinen Built to Impress This Season With Penguins

Penguins Prospect Owen Pickering Misses Opening Day of Rookie Camp

Fantasy Experts Go Too Low on Penguins, Tristan Jarry Predictions