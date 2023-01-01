Kris Letang Doesn't Participate in Penguins Winter Classic Practice

It's likely Kris Letang will be out of the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup for the Winter Classic.

As the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare for the franchise’s sixth outdoor game, they will play without a key veteran.

Kris Letang was listed by the Penguins as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, but it doesn’t seem like he will be playing in the 2023 Winter Classic.

As a team photo and practice got underway at Fenway Park, Letang was noticeably absent; defenseman Brian Dumoulin looked to take Letang’s place in a captains photo as well.

Letang missed the matchup against the New Jersey Devils opening the door for Ty Smith to make his Penguins debut.

Josh Archibald was also not on the ice for the team photo or practice; Jeff Petry and Chad Ruhwedel were, however, in attendance.

Archibald has not played in game action since the Dec. 18 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes; since then he has been moved to injured reserve and is considered day-to-day.

Petry is on long term injured reserve with an upper-body injury and is not yet eligible for return; he left the ice shortly before the official start of practice.

Ruhwedel has missed two games with an upper-body injury and has also been looked at as day-to-day; he took part in practice but did not fill in on any line combinations.

The Penguins are a little bruised up on the blue line as they hope the Winter Classic can be a change of pace and a way to end their four-game losing skid.

