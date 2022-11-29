Kris Letang Out for Penguins Against Hurricanes

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without Kris Letang against the Carolina Hurricanes.

PITTSBURGH - As the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare for battle against the Carolina Hurricanes, they will do it without their top defenseman.

The only player absent from the Penguins’ pregame warmups was Kris Letang; and Brian Dumoulin was seen wearing an alternate captain ‘A’ on his jersey.

The official lineup announcement made everything official.

Letang's absence is due to an illness; the defensive lines have been hit with a blender to cover for his loss.

Taking over on the top defensive unit will be both Dumoulin and Jeff Petry; Marcus Pettersson moved to the second line to play with Jan Rutta.

P.O. Joseph remains on the third pairing with Chad Ruhwedel dressing for his seventh game of the season.

Pettersson spoke about his time with Letang and said it’s taken some time, but Pettersson has grown aware of Letang’s style of play.

This will be the second game of the season missed by Letang; in 21 games he has one goal and 11 assists for 12 points.

Letang leads all Penguins blue liners in assists and points and has averaged just under 24 minutes of ice time per night.

