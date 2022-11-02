Skip to main content

Kris Letang Returns to Penguins Lineup

After missing a game due to illness, Kris Letang is back in the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

After missing multiple days with an undisclosed illness, Kris Letang has returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

Following the final game of the road trip out west, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that Letang was away from the team because he was sick.

Letang missed a practice and a game against the Boston Bruins, where Sullivan listed him as a game-time decision.

Ahead of the contest in Buffalo against the Sabres, Sullivan listed everyone aside from Jeff Carter as a game-time decision.

With the official lineup announcement, it was confirmed that Letang was back in the lineup in his normal position.

In the one game missed by Letang, the Penguins suffered an overtime defeat to the Bruins after blowing a three-goal lead.

Carter has been out of the lineup since leaving the game in Seattle early; Sullivan has listed Carter as day-to-day ever since the final game of the road trip.

Sullivan ruled out Carter ahead of the game in Buffalo.

