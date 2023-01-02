Kris Letang Out of Penguins Lineup, Returns Home After Father's Death

Kris Letang will not be in the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup after returning home to be with family following the death of his father.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will play in the 2023 Winter Classic without veteran defenseman Kris Letang who returned home to Montreal.

While it was likely Letang would have missed the game with a lower-body injury, the Penguins stated today that Letang’s father had passed away.

Before giving his condolences and sympathies to Letang and his family, Mike Sullivan confirmed that Letang is also still recovering from his injury.

The game at Fenway Park will be the second straight game missed by Letang, and it is not clear how long of a leave he will be taking.

Following the Winter Classic in Boston, the Penguins head out west for a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on January 5.

Letang was with the team during their practice on New Year’s Day at Fenway, but he did not participate.

According to Sullivan, Letang’s father passed away while the team was in Boston.

