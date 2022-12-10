Kris Letang Returns Less Than Two Weeks After Stroke

After missing only five games, Kris Letang has returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup after being diagnosed with a stroke.

PITTSBURGH - From the very beginning, the Pittsburgh Penguins said they would put the health of Kris Letang as a person before as a player.

With the being said, the Penguins have made it official, and Letang is returning to the lineup for game action.

This comes under two weeks after Letang was diagnosed with the second stroke of his life.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said prior to the game that Letang was ‘available’ to return and was considered a game-time decision.

With puck drop moments away, the Penguins have confirmed that Letang is playing again after missing five games.

The Penguins have gone 4-0-1 in that span and shuffled the defensive lineup.

With his return to the lineup, Letang will play on the second line with P.O. Joseph; Jeff Petry and Marcus Pettersson will remain as the Penguins top pairing.

Letang has also reclaimed in alternate captain 'A' from Brian Dumoulin.

From the moment of his diagnosis, Letang has seemingly not missed a beat with his teammates.

Letang quickly went from skating on his own to taking part as a participant with his teammates ahead of traveling to Buffalo.

A trip to Buffalo that Letang tagged along for and took part in the morning skate but did not play in the game.

After missing a pair of games with an upper-body injury, Ryan Poehling is also back in the lineup.

The Penguins look to extend their winning streak to five games with a little help from an old friend.

