Kris Letang, Ryan Poehling Both Practice but Out For Penguins

Kris Letang and Ryan Poehling took part in the Pittsburgh Penguins morning skate but will not play.

Kris Letang made a surprise return to practice with the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of traveling to Buffalo for a home-and-home against the Sabres.

Despite rotating into practice and taking part in the Penguins morning skate, head coach Mike Sullivan says that Letang will not play in Buffalo.

Letang has been a constant presence around the locker room, but this is the first time he has looked legitimately close to returning to the lineup after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago.

While skating with the Penguins in Buffalo, Letang was seen wearing a tinted visor.

Players often wear tinted visors when they have dealt with concussions or other head injuries; in Letang’s case, this change could be to help combat his issues with migraines.

Following Letang’s first practice back with the team, the Penguins considered him day-to-day.

Not only is Letang out against the Sabres, but forward Ryan Poehling will also miss the game.

Poehling suffered an upper-body injury and was also considered day-to-day; he skated with the team in a full contract capacity in Buffalo, but will not play.

