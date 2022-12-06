There is no time table, but Kris Letang continues to work his way back to rejoining the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

PITTSBURGH - Kris Letang is just over a week removed from being diagnose with a stroke and is continuing to work his way back into the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

For the second straight day, Letang skated in full-gear prior to the rest of his Penguins teammates.

Letang took to the ice with assistant coach Ty Hennes and more drills looked to be involved in the session.

Ever since the stroke diagnosis, Letang has been around the team and taking personal skates to keep in the right metal state.

Head coach Mike Sullivan has been saying that while Letang has been skating, it’s been for his own mental well being.

The Penguins never set a time table for a Letang return, but they also never moved him off of the active roster.

There is still no certainty on a return, but this is a remarkable step forward considering the situation.

It wasn’t the first stroke of Letang’s liefrtime, and everyone has said that this one was far less severe than the last.

It’s early and it’s still unclear when Letang will take return, but it seems he is already eying a quick recovery.

