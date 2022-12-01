Mike Sullivan Says Kris Letang Went for a 'Twirl' at Penguins Practice Facility

With no timetable set by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang is staying active after suffering stroke.

PITTSBURGH - It was shocking news when the Pittsburgh Penguins revealed that defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke and would be away from the team indefinitely.

While the Penguins are being sure to put the person before the player in this situation, Letang is still an athlete who wants desperately to be playing with his teammates.

Letang has not been officially cleared for any sort of hockey related activities, but did skate away from the team at their practice facility.

“He hasn’t been cleared from anything from a specific hockey standpoint,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “What he has done, I think more for his own mental health, he was at the practice rink this morning. He did go for a twirl on the ice.”

Not cleared for a hockey activity, but the Penguins team doctors did approve of Letang taking simple skates by himself.

“He did get approval by our doctors in that regard,” Sullivan said. “But it’s nothing from a team standpoint or anything other than his own piece of mind.”

From the moment the team made the announcement, they made it clear that they are focused on the human being first before the player.

Letang is continuing to undergo tests and there is no timetable for a return.

“He is active, yes,” Sullivan said. “But he is being closely monitored by our team doctors that are advising him every day.”

It’s not certain how long Letang will be away from the Penguins lineup, but he is doing what he can to stay active and slowly work his way back.

