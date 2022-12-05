Skip to main content

Penguins Kris Letang Starts Skating Again After Stroke

The Pittsburgh Penguins get a positive update on Kris Letang.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins got some very positive news during their practice as Kris Letang did some skating. 

Letang is currently out of the Penguins' lineup after suffering his second stroke. According to he and the team, he's feeling fine and does not have any major lasting effects from the incident. 

Now, according to head coach Mike Sullivan, Letang actually did some skating while the team was practicing. It doesn't mean he's on his way back, but it's certainly a sign of encouragement that he could make his way back onto the ice.

"He's in good spirits and continues to make progress," Sullivan said.

Letang said after the stroke that he's hoping to return "soon". Pittsburgh has ruled him out indefinitely, but with each update, optimism grows that he will be back with the team.

