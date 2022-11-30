Kris Letang Suffers Stroke, Out Indefinitely for Penguins

Kris Letang suffered the second stroke of his life and will be away from the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are going to be without their top defender for an indefinite amount of time.

After missing the game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to an illness, the Penguins revealed that veteran blue liner Kris Letang suffered a stroke.

According to the team, Letang experienced symptoms on Monday and reported them to doctors who promptly took him to the hospital.

Letang is not experiencing lasting effects from the stroke, but will continue to undergo tests and evaluations.

No timeline has been given for a possible return, but the team and Letang are worried about the person more than the player.

Letang is likely to not skate again until he gets the full approval from doctors.

Sadly enough, this is not the first stroke suffered in his life; in 2014, at 26-years-old, Letang suffered his first stroke and doctors believed it was due to a hole in the wall of his heart.

Letang said at the time of his first stroke that he had been living with the hole in his heart, but never had an issue with it.

It's well known that Letang is arguably the most fit player on the team, making this medical event even more of a shock.

According to general manager Ron Hextall, this stroke was not as severe as the first one.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Lack of Pucks on Net Starting to Hurt Penguins

Penguins Disappointed but Look at OTL Point as Positive

Penguins Early Spark Fades Away in Controversial Overtime Loss

Mike Sullivan Calls Hit in Penguins Overtime 'Dangerous'

Kasperi Kapanen Back in Penguins Lineup, Danton Heinen Scratched