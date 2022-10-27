Mike Sullivan Says Penguins are Lacking 'Attention to Detail'

It's been a rough few games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and head coach Mike Sullivan has highlighted one of the drawbacks.

Through the first three games of a five-game road trip, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had a hard time playing a complete, 60-minute game.

While the Penguins were able to pull out a victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets, they didn’t have the same luck in Alberta, Canada.

Both the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames took full advantage of the Penguins shortcomings and posted three goal victories.

After the first two regulation losses of the season, head coach Mike Sullivan said that the Penguins have lose their attention to detail.

Sullivan gave the team a lengthy discussion following their practice ahead of their match with the Vancouver Canucks, and there is hopes for a quick turn around in fortunes.

"I don't think we had the attention to detail that's necessary that makes us hard to play against," Sullivan said. "That was one of the conversations we had with out guys this morning."

Sullivan noted that he and the team had and extensive video session in hoping to regain their high level of play.

“I showed them examples of why we felt that way,” Sullivan said. “And areas we think we can immediately get better. A lot of it boils down to attention to detail and compete level.”

There has been a noticeable lack of drive and opportunity creating with the Penguins and the slip of attention to detail can be noticed.

The Penguins haven’t been able to drive play or build momentum and that is evident in the shot totals through portions of each game.

Against the Blue Jackets, the Penguins didn’t have a recorded shot on goal until they were losing 1-0.

From the second period against the Oilers all the way to the end of the first frame with the Flames, the Penguins were outshot 59-19.

The last few games have been less than ideal for the Penguins, and Sullivan is looking for a quick improvement from his team.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Lineup Adjustments Pose Questions for Penguins

Sam Poulin Set to Make NHL Debut with Penguins

Penguins Announce Jason Zucker Out Day-to-Day with Injury

Penguins Missing More than Just Goal Scoring with Jake Guentzel Injury

What to Watch: Penguins vs. Flames