Pittsburgh Penguins Lack Hunger, Discipline in OT Loss to Canadiens

It was an overtime loss, but it was a game the Pittsburgh Penguins should have easily won.

In 2021-22, the Pittsburgh Penguins were caught on multiple occasions unable to play a full 60-minute game.

After going up early, the Penguins found themselves having a tendency to ease up and not finish the game strong.

They may have walked away at times with victories, but that kind of thing won’t fly in 2022-23; their first road game was a prime example of that.

The Penguins traveled to take on the Montreal Canadiens but are coming back home with an overtime loss point, rather than the winning two they wanted.

If you ask head coach Mike Sullivan, this is exactly the outcome that can be expected when you lack a 60-minute effort.

“We didn’t have our best,” Sullivan said. “We got what we deserved.”

Sullivan went over the game period by period displaying his frustration with the team in what should have been their third win in this young season.

“We didn’t like our first period,” Sullivan said. “I thought we were probably the better team in the second period, but that’s one period. It’s hard to win in this league when you only play one period.”

Evgeni Malkin scored the Penguins two goals and continues to look dominant to start the new season.

Through three games Malkin now has three goals and an assist for four points.

Malkin said after the game that the Penguins need to finish the right way, especially when they have a lead like they did.

“Montreal’s young guys, they want to win at home,” Malkin said. “We lead 2-0, we need to finish the game and win.”

While the Penguins as a whole didn’t play a full 60, Jeff Petry alone did not have the most impressive homecoming.

Petry took three penalties, including one in overtime that would lead to the Canadiens eventual game winning goal.

The Penguins were obviously not going to go 82-0 on the year, but they can’t let last years’ issues sprout up in the new year.

They have to remain disciplined at the right times and not take their foot off the pedal when leading.

