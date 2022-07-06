Penguins Land Danila Yurov in Latest Mock Draft

For the first time in three years, the Pittsburgh Penguins seem to be holding onto their first round pick. Unless offloaded on the draft room floor, the Penguins will make the 21st selection in this year's entry draft.

In his latest mock draft, The Athletic's Corey Pronman has the Penguins selecting Danila Yurov with their first selection. Yurov is a right-wing prospect who has played for Metallurg Magnitogorsk system the past two seasons.

While he has struggled to produce at the KHL level, scoring just one goal in 21 games last season, he has flourished in the MHL, a junior league of the KHL. Last season Yurov finished with 13 goals and 25 points in 23 games at that level.

The Penguins would need to fine tune Yurov's skating and defensive awareness, but he would instantly become a top prospect in the Penguins system. While his skating isn't top tier, Yurov doesn't lack speed or quickness and could become a dangerous threat on the rush due to his aggressiveness with the puck.

Pronman also mentioned two other players, Rutger McGroarty and Jimmy Snuggerud, as potential targets for the Penguins. Both are right-wing prospects out of the US National Team Development Program.

McGroarty is heading to Michigan to play for the Wolverines next season, while Snuggerud will be joining up with Penguins 2021 second round pick Tristan Broz at the University of Minnesota.

The Penguins have plenty of needs in their current prospect system, and any of these players would be a welcomed addition.

