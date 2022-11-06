Penguins Hope to Learn from Seven Game Skid

The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered their seventh straight defeat and the players are hoping to learn and improve upon themselves.

PITTSBUThe winless streak for the Pittsburgh Penguins has reached seven games, the longest of its kind since Sidney Crosby was an 18-year-old rookie in 2006.

The losses haven’t been pretty either, as the Penguins have been doubled up and outscored 32-16 in the stretch.

While the team hasn’t been winning, the players are hoping to learn from the skid and find ways to flip the switch.

“Like any game you learn from it,” Bryan Rust said. “The good and the bad and you just move on.”

There have been ups and downs during the losing streak, and some of the games looked like net positives for the Penguins.

Taking early leads, capitalizing on small opportunities, but unable to close the door.

“We did a lot of good things,” Sidney Crosby said. “That’s the situation we’re in and we just got to build off of it and continue to play good hockey and trust that we’ll get rewarded.”

Regardless of the record or losing streak, the team is showing confidence and hope to change the tides soon.

“The solution is making sure that we stay in the moment,” Sullivan said. “And that we don’t get overwhelmed by all the noise around. Stay in the moment, focus on the process.”

The Penguins will have a few days away from game action to rest, re-focus, and learn from the last seven games of their season.

The 2022-23 season is still young, but the Penguins need to make haste and find a reversal in fortunes.

