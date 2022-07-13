Skip to main content

Penguins Legend Jaromir Jagr Jokes About Potential Return

Pittsburgh Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr had some fun on free agency day.

Jaromir Jagr will forever be considered one of the four best Pittsburgh Penguins in franchise history. Penguins owner Mario Lemieux has been open about his desire to retire Jagr's number 68 but would like to wait until his former teammate officially retires from hockey. That may take a little bit longer.

Jagr took to Twitter on the opening day of NHL free agency to share that he is available for hire as a free agent. Four years removed from his last NHL action, Jagr was not on anybody's free agency "big boards", but provided a scouting report for NHL gm's that haven't kept tabs on the NHL's second all-time leading scorer.

"50 years old, slow, but strong with good hands," Jagr wrote, "can bring experience and like to play only home games." The NHL legend was also looking to recruit a defenseman for his hometown Kladno Knights of the Czech league. The five-time Art Ross Trophy winner is a majority owner of the Kladno squad but also played 43 games last season.

Pending a miraculous comeback, Jagr will finish his NHL career with the fourth most games played in NHL history (1,733), fourth-most goals in NHL history (766), and second-most points in NHL history (1,921). A two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Penguins, the former Hart Trophy-winner is fourth in franchise history in goals, assists, and points.

Jagr was named as part of the NHL's Top 100 back in 2017 as part of the league's 100th Anniversary celebration and is considered by many to be a top-10 player in NHL history.

Tags
terms:
PenguinsPittsburgh PenguinsJaromir Jagr

Penguins Legend Jaromir Jagr Jokes About Potential Return

