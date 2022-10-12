What Penguins Lineup Will Likely Look Like for Opener

The Pittsburgh Penguins final 23-man roster was submitted, now we look at how each player will be lined up.

PITTSBURGH - On the eve of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins roster and line combonations look all but set.

The Penguins finalized their 23-man roster ahead of the compliancy deadline, and have been utilizing the same groupings in line combinations since the last preseason game.

The Wednesday practice was no different, and these are likely the lines fans will see during the home opener.

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Rickard Rakell

These three showed flashes of dominance in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Sabres.

The duo of Guentzel and Crosby is going to be a problem for teams across the league and could both push new heights with Rakell on their wing.

Jason Zucker - Evgeni Malkin - Bryan Rust

For Zucker, being on the second line is hopefully a push in the right direction to return to form as a scoring threat.

Malkin and Rust have played together before and have a chemistry that has began to be rebuilt.

Danton Heinen - Jeff Carter - Kasperi Kapanen

This is probably the Penguins most intriguing line on the offense; Kapanen needs to have a bounce back year, Carter has to prove he’s not aged out, and Heinen will likely prove to be worth well over his contract.

This line will either hit it off and become a force to be reckoned with, or become next to unplayable. Either way it’ll be must watch hockey.

Brock McGinn - Ryan Poehling - Josh Archibald

Thanks to an injury to Teddy Blueger, both Poehling and Archibald are likely to start the year in the starting lineup.

Head coach Mike Sullivan did say that no one in the lineup has been ruled out, leaving the door open for the possible return of Blueger, but this is what we have, for now.

Both Poehling and Archibald have a lot to prove to Penguins management, but in their own way.

Poehling needs to find the kind of scoring touch the Montreal Canadiens’ believed he had; and Archibald brings a grittier element to the lineup the Penguins have been lacking for some time.

Brian Dumoulin - Kris LetangMarcus Pettersson - Jeff PetryP.O. Joseph - Jan Rutta

It’s the exact defensive lineup many predicted a long time ago, but this time all eyes are set to Joseph.

From many accounts, it was clear that Ty Smith was out-dueling Joseph for the last spot in the NHL lineup, but Smith fell to the AHL.

Smith’s demotion is likely just so the Penguins can be cap compliant, but a move will need to be made before he can get the call back up.

Goalies/Scratches

The Penguins goaltending duo is once again set with Tristan Jarry as the starter and Casey DeSmith as the back up.

Chad Ruhwedel will once again have a seat in the press box, but not in a bad way.

Sullivan has praised Ruhwedel for his ability to sit out long periods of time, but be his normal self on the ice when the time comes.

The Penguins begin their quest for the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup and these players in this lineup should make for an entertaining and successful season.

