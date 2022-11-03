Penguins Looking for Confidence in Six-Game Winless Streak

It's been six-straight losses for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but they know it just takes one and things can get back on track.

It’s been a rough stretch for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the guys inside the locker room remain confident in their abilities.

The Penguins suffered their sixth-straight loss after blowing two multi-goal leads in two nights and the team is in need of a shot in the arm.

The confidence may be lacking in the room, but the Penguins are a skilled enough team that just one win can turn everything around.

“You got to build it.” Sidney Crosby said. “When you’re in a situation like this, it comes down to finding a way and being determined.”

Despite the losses, there is still some hope to be found surrounding the team and it comes from the man behind the bench.

“We can’t get overwhelmed by the circumstance here,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “We just got to make sure we stay in the moment, we focus on the process because that’s what’s going to give us the best opportunity.”

Plenty of opportunities have presented themselves to the Penguins over the losing streak, but they need to start capitalizing on them.

It’s been two-straight games; the Penguins have to close games when they gain leads and the players recognize that.

“We got to do a better job of locking it down,” Crosby said after the loss to the Boston Bruins.

Crosby echoed a similar sentiment after losing to the Buffalo Sabres in regulation.

“It’s disappointing. Just haven’t found a way to finish the game off.”

The penguins are looking for a new found confidence and they can be a great team if they find it.

“We can’t sit around being sorry for ourselves,” Crosby said.

Even in their losses, the Penguins have shown flashes of just how good they can be.

