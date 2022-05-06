Skip to main content

Series Tied As Penguins Fall to Rangers in Game 2

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers are even heading back to PPG Paints Arena.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers are tied heading into Game 3 after a 5-2 loss to New York in game Game 2. 

The Penguins were without their starting and backup goalie, continued to miss Jason Zucker, and were also without Rickard Rakell and Brian Dumoulin in Game 2. In place of Tristian Jarry and Casey DeSmith, Louis Domingue made his first career playoff start. 

Sydney Crosby finished the game with a goal and an assist, while Jake Guentzel scored the Pens other goal. Brian Rust, Mike Matheson and Marcus Pettersson also finished one a point each. 

Artemi Panarin, Frank Vatrano, Andrew Copp, Chris Kreider and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers. 

The series heads to Pittsburgh for Game 3 on Saturday night.

