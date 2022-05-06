Series Tied As Penguins Fall to Rangers in Game 2

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers are even heading back to PPG Paints Arena.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers are tied heading into Game 3 after a 5-2 loss to New York in game Game 2.

The Penguins were without their starting and backup goalie, continued to miss Jason Zucker, and were also without Rickard Rakell and Brian Dumoulin in Game 2. In place of Tristian Jarry and Casey DeSmith, Louis Domingue made his first career playoff start.

Sydney Crosby finished the game with a goal and an assist, while Jake Guentzel scored the Pens other goal. Brian Rust, Mike Matheson and Marcus Pettersson also finished one a point each.

Artemi Panarin, Frank Vatrano, Andrew Copp, Chris Kreider and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers.

The series heads to Pittsburgh for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Reasons to Feel Confident in Louis Domingue

Jason Zucker on Verge of Returning for Pens

Kapanen, Rodrigues Need to Return to Old Form for Pens

10 Takeaways From Penguins Game 1 Win Over Rangers

Sidney Crosby's Season of Milestones Continues Into Playoffs

Penguins Have Impressive History of Backup Goalies in Postseason

Triple-OT Win Snaps Dreadful Streak for Penguins