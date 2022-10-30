Penguins End Road Trip on Four Game Losing Streak

The Pittsburgh Penguins end their first road trip of the season on a low note extending their losing streak to four games.

It was a road trip to forget for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they wrap up a five-game swing with only one win.

The Penguins got the lone win in Columbus before embarking west for three games in Canada then finishing the trek in Seattle.

While the win against the Columbus Blue Jackets wasn’t pretty, they at least pulled together to seal a victory; the same can’t be said about the four losses that followed.

Over the next four games against the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and Seattle Kraken, the Penguins would be outscored 18-6.

Just a dreadful showing for a team that started off looking like real threats on the ice.

All four of the Penguins wins on the 2022-23 season saw them put up six goals on their opponents.

A few key injuries and some lineup contortion forced the Penguins to play with shuffled lines, but that shouldn’t be something to fall back on.

Regardless of who is in the lineup, the team needs to be better; there were numerous periods during the road trip that the Penguins failed to record more than six shots on goal.

It’s pretty obvious, but if you’re not shooting the puck, you won’t be able to score.

“When you go through times like this,” head coach Mike Sullivan said following the loss in Seattle. “Everybody feels it because they care.”

The team as a whole is hoping to change their pace and get back to their winning ways as they return for games at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins are currently 3-0 at home this season and will look to build on that momentum.

