Matt Murray Gets Better of Penguins in Return to Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins didn't get many chances, and the few they did were stopped by a former teammate.

PITTSBURGH - In his first game back in the Steel City since being traded, Matt Murray stopped 35 shots on the way to a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It wasn’t a pretty outing by the Penguins, but in the few great chances they had, Murray was there to slam the door.

Murray’s great play was highlighted by shutting down a Penguins power play that seemed to finally get multiple great opportunities.

“They were shooting the puck, and generating a fair amount,” head coach Mike Sullivan said of his power play. “That’s the semblance of what the power play is capable of. They did everything but score.”

Beyond just that one power play opportunity, though, Murray wasn’t folding to a Penguins team that seemed to dominate much of the second period.

In the second frame alone, Murray stopped 13 of 15 shots, but those were the only goals he allowed.

The Penguins had a poor first period, only generating seven shots on goal, all of which Murray stopped.

The third period was better shooting wise for the Penguins as they rifled off 15 more shots, but Murray was again able to keep the attackers from scoring.

It would be a reach to say the Penguins had the game stolen from them by a goalie who stood on his head, but it seemed if they were playing better they still would have lost.

Murray was just that good in only his second game of the season and his first victory as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Penguins need to do better at playing a all 60 minutes again and have to kick the funk of not looking like a competitive team.

