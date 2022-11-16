Skip to main content

Matt Murray Gets Better of Penguins in Return to Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins didn't get many chances, and the few they did were stopped by a former teammate.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

PITTSBURGH - In his first game back in the Steel City since being traded, Matt Murray stopped 35 shots on the way to a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It wasn’t a pretty outing by the Penguins, but in the few great chances they had, Murray was there to slam the door.

Murray’s great play was highlighted by shutting down a Penguins power play that seemed to finally get multiple great opportunities.

“They were shooting the puck, and generating a fair amount,” head coach Mike Sullivan said of his power play. “That’s the semblance of what the power play is capable of. They did everything but score.”

Beyond just that one power play opportunity, though, Murray wasn’t folding to a Penguins team that seemed to dominate much of the second period.

In the second frame alone, Murray stopped 13 of 15 shots, but those were the only goals he allowed.

The Penguins had a poor first period, only generating seven shots on goal, all of which Murray stopped.

The third period was better shooting wise for the Penguins as they rifled off 15 more shots, but Murray was again able to keep the attackers from scoring.

It would be a reach to say the Penguins had the game stolen from them by a goalie who stood on his head, but it seemed if they were playing better they still would have lost.

Murray was just that good in only his second game of the season and his first victory as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Penguins need to do better at playing a all 60 minutes again and have to kick the funk of not looking like a competitive team.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Sidney Crosby Passes Bryan Trottier on All-Time Points List

Teddy Blueger Back in Lineup, P.O. Joseph, Kasperi Kapanen Out

Starting Casey DeSmith is a Smart Move for Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins React to Playing Against Matt Murray

Ranking the Penguins Reverse Retro 2.0 Jersey

USATSI_19440240_168388612_lowres
News

Matt Murray Gets Better of Penguins in Return to Pittsburgh

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19440159_168388612_lowres
News

Sidney Crosby Passes Bryan Trottier on All-Time Points List

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_18236149_168388612_lowres (1)
News

Teddy Blueger Back in Lineup, P.O. Joseph, Kasperi Kapanen Out

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19137789_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Activate Teddy Blueger from LTIR

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19328852_168388612_lowres
News

Starting Casey DeSmith is a Smart Move for Penguins

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19135357_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins React to Playing Against Matt Murray

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19347652_168388612_lowres
Podcasts

Ranking the Penguins Reverse Retro 2.0 Jersey

By Nick Horwat and Nicholas Brlansky
USATSI_19411128_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Hope to Continue Shutting Down Maple Leafs Offense

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19134664_168388612_lowres
News

Former Penguins Goalie Matt Murray to Play in Pittsburgh for First Time Since Trade

By Nick Horwat