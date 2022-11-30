Mike Sullivan Calls Hit in Penguins Overtime 'Dangerous'

A questionable hit in the overtime period left the Pittsburgh Penguins unhappy with the game's result.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes met up for the first time of the season and the two teams jockeying for position in the Metropolitan Division needed an extra frame.

The Hurricanes pulled out the win over the Penguins, but was it a clean win?

A borderline hit to Bryan Rust opened up a 2-0 opportunity for the Hurricanes which they promptly capitalized on.

Everyone on the Penguins’ bench was visibly upset the moment the hit happened and the Penguins on the ice stopped paying attention to the puck.

In his post game press conference, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan stated that he wasn’t pleased with the play.

“It was a dangerous hit,” Sullivan said. “So I disagreed with the call.”

There is a lot to unpack from the whole sequence; from the hit, to all of the Penguins standing still, to there possibly being four Hurricanes on the ice.

No matter what way you slice it, the Penguins thought there should have been a penalty, and the Hurricanes jumped on their opportunity.

“I thought when I was jumping into the pile that it was going to be a penalty,” defenseman Jeff Petry said. “To me, it looked like it was. Obviously they saw it differently.”

Petry was one of the Penguins defenders on the ice and went right after the culprit, Seth Jarvis, as soon as the hit was thrown.

From the Penguins perspective, the play was a dangerous hit that should have been a penalty to Jarvis.

Not every call is going to go the Penguins way, however, and they have to move along with an overtime point in their back pockets.

