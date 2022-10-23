Mike Sullivan Gives Updates on Penguins Injuries

The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed Teddy Blueger on LTIR to call up Sam Poulin and Drake Caggiula.

Untimely and unfortunate injuries have forced the Pittsburgh Penguins to utilize some of the long term injured reserve (LTIR) space.

With Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger both suffering from upper-body injuries, the Penguins were forced to make a quick maneuver.

Blueger and his $2.2 million cap hit were placed on LTIR to make room for a pair of call ups to fill out the roster.

The Penguins called up forwards Sam Poulin and Drake Caggiula so the Penguins won’t have to play a game with 11 forwards again.

While the Penguins made the call ups, head coach Mike Sullivan gave updates on his injured players.

Despite being dropped to LTIR, Blueger was still noted to be day-to-day; Blueger was placed on LTIR retroactively and can make his return as soon as November 5.

Sullivan said following a practice in Edmonton that there is a chance Guentzel played during the road trip.

Guentzel did skate during that practice, but was a later addition and in a white, non-contact jersey.

The Penguins have four games left on the road trip through western Canada and finishing up in Seattle on October 29.

With no certain date of return for either Guentzel and Blueger, it is more than likely we will soon see the NHL debut of one of the Penguins most anticipated prospects in Poulin.

Sullivan said that both Caggiula and Poulin are deserving of the call to the NHL.

“They are playing extremely well,” Sullivan said. “That’s why they are on their way here right now.”

Both Caggiula and Poulin will be in Edmonton but it is uncertain which player will get the nod for the Penguins lineup.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Call-Up Sam Poulin, Drake Caggiula from AHL

Danton Heinen Steps Up on Penguins Top Line

Penguins Win Again Despite Another Slow Start

Penguins Show Resilience in Victory Over Blue Jackets

Penguins Four Line Approach Working Wonders